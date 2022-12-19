Rams vs. Green Bay Packers matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson warms up before a loss to the New Orleans Saints in November. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

After coming off the bench and leading the Rams to a dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Raiders — with less than 48 hours of preparation — quarterback Baker Mayfield will start for the first time.

Advertisement

Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson in the 17-16 victory over the Raiders. Jefferson and receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell have stepped up in the absence of injured star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Receiver Brandon Powell also has made plays the last few games.

Running back Cam Akers rushed for a touchdown and also caught a key pass against the Raiders. He could play an important role against a Packers defense that ranks 30th among 32 teams against the run.

Center Brian Allen is questionable because of a knee injury, so the offensive line once again could shuffle.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry coached for many years with Sean McVay so he knows the Rams’ tendencies. Linebacker Quay Walker is the leading tackler and linebacker Preston Smith has a team-best 5½ sacks. Nose tackle Kenny Clark has three sacks and cornerback Jaire Alexander has a team-best four interceptions.