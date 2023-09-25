Rams vs. Bengals matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs back to the sideline after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 17. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford faces the Bengals for the first time since Super Bowl LVI, and the Rams could use a big performance from the 15th-year pro. Stafford passed for a touchdown but had two passes intercepted in a 30-23 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers. He has been sacked only once.

Rookie Puka Nacua looks to continue his record-setting pace. Nacua has a league-leading 25 receptions, the most by a rookie receiver in his first two games in NFL history. Nacua was listed as questionable because of an oblique injury, but he is expected to start alongside Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson.

With Cam Akers traded to the Minnesota Vikings, second-year pro Kyren Williams is the undisputed starter at running back. Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman are expected to back up Williams, who scored two touchdowns in each of the first two games.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo oversees a unit that features ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson and middle linebacker Germaine Pratt. The secondary includes cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and former Rams safety Nick Scott.