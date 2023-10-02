Rams-Colts takeaways: Matthew Stafford’s hip injury a concern

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) tries to help injured Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) up after a hit. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Stafford willed his way through a second-half hip injury and produced his third comeback victory in as many games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 15th-year pro has shown resilience throughout his career but this is the 35-year-old Stafford, not the one in his 20s.

Last season, Stafford suffered a concussion and a season-ending spinal injury.

He displayed no ill effects during offseason workouts, training camp or the first three games of the season. He appeared as agile and mobile as anytime during his two-plus seasons with the Rams.

The hip injury did not force him out of the game against the Colts, and it is not expected to sideline him on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it could become an issue as he sustains more hits.