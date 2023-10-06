Rams-Eagles matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Go beyond the scoreboard
Breaking down how the Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles match up heading into their game Sunday at 1;05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.
For the first time this season, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have star receiver Cooper Kupp to target. Kupp returns after sitting out four games because of a hamstring injury. Coach Sean McVay now will be challenged to mix Kupp with rookie Puka Nacua, who has 39 catches for 501 yards. Stafford appears to have recovered from the hip injury he played through while leading the Rams to a 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. But protecting Stafford from hits remains paramount for the Rams. Alaric Jackson is expected to return from a hamstring injury and start at left tackle. Joe Noteboom is out because of a groin injury, so Kevin Dotson will start again at right guard. Running back Kyren Williams is coming off his first 100-yard game, and is nursing a hip injury. Ronnie Rivers showed against the Colts that he can be a reliable rotational back. Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, is out because of a back injury. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has a team-best three sacks. Cornerback Darius Slay is on one side, so the Rams could test second-year pro Josh Jobe.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, is a dual threat with big-game experience. Hurts has passed for five touchdowns, with three interceptions, and has rushed for three touchdowns behind an offensive line that features five-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson and two-time All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson. Running back D’Andre Swift has rushed for two touchdowns and Kenneth Gainwell also has been productive. A.J. Brown is Hurts’ favorite target. He has 29 catches, averages 14.3 yards per reception and has scored two touchdowns. DeVonta Smith also has two touchdown catches. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni aims to get talented tight end Dallas Goedert more involved. Last week, the Rams had trouble containing Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Hurts poses a much greater challenge. Aaron Donald is getting pressure on quarterbacks but needs teammates to step up and also disrupt. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble while leading a young secondary.
Rams kicker Brett Maher has made only 12 of 16 field-goal attempts, but it’s not like he has missed chip shots. McVay has said he was not concerned. That could change if more misses cost the Rams a victory. Jake Elliott has made 13 of 14 field-goal attempts, including one from 61 yards, for the Eagles.
Momentum from their overtime victory and Kupp’s return are noteworthy for the Rams, but that won’t be enough to overcome an Eagles team on a mission to return to the Super Bowl. EAGLES 31, RAMS 27
