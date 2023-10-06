Rams-Eagles matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will enter SoFi Stadium with a deeper receiving corps for their game Sunday against the Eagles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time this season, quarterback Matthew Stafford will have star receiver Cooper Kupp to target. Kupp returns after sitting out four games because of a hamstring injury. Coach Sean McVay now will be challenged to mix Kupp with rookie Puka Nacua, who has 39 catches for 501 yards. Stafford appears to have recovered from the hip injury he played through while leading the Rams to a 29-23 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. But protecting Stafford from hits remains paramount for the Rams. Alaric Jackson is expected to return from a hamstring injury and start at left tackle. Joe Noteboom is out because of a groin injury, so Kevin Dotson will start again at right guard. Running back Kyren Williams is coming off his first 100-yard game, and is nursing a hip injury. Ronnie Rivers showed against the Colts that he can be a reliable rotational back. Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, is out because of a back injury. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow has a team-best three sacks. Cornerback Darius Slay is on one side, so the Rams could test second-year pro Josh Jobe.