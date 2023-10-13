Rams vs. Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Joshua Dobbs has started the first five games at quarterback for the Cardinals. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

Quarterback Josh Dobbs is playing as if he doesn’t want to hear talk about the Cardinals positioning themselves to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Dobbs has passed for six touchdowns, with two interceptions, and has rushed for a touchdown. The Rams caught a break when the Cardinals put running back James Conner on injured reserve this week because of a knee injury. Backup Keaontay Ingram sat out the last two games because of a neck injury but he practiced this week and is expected to start. Receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz are Dobbs’ top targets. The Rams are trying to rebound from a poor tackling performance against the Eagles. Linebacker Ernest Jones is questionable because of a knee injury. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon recovered a fumble and has intercepted two passes — the only three turnovers produced by the defense. The Rams’ front has thus far failed to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald has 2½ of the Rams’ eight sacks. Nose tackle Bobby Brown III is out because of a knee sprain, so Kobie Turner will play more.