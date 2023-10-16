Rams-Cardinals takeaways: Sean McVay reminded run game can’t be passed by

The Rams’ Kyren Williams (23) tries to runs through the tackle of the Cardinals Dante Stills (55). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

We already knew this, or at least got a major hint, a few weeks ago when Williams rushed for 103 yards in 25 carries against the Indianapolis Colts.

Maybe it was his excitement about the emergence of rookie receiver Puka Nacua or the return of star receiver Cooper Kupp. Or — to be fair — maybe it was real-time circumstances in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Whatever it was, coach Sean McVay needed a reminder that the Rams offense is at its best when there is an effective mix of rushing and passing.

McVay appeared to finally recognize that again at halftime against the Cardinals.

After getting two carries in the first half, Williams got 18 in the second and rushed for a career-best 158 yards and a touchdown.