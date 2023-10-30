Rams takeaways: Extent of Matthew Stafford’s thumb injury could crumble season

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wears a bandage after injuring his thumb against Dallas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Matthew Stafford will undergo more tests to determine if he suffered a bone break, a ligament tear or — the Rams hope — something less serious.

Regardless, the Rams’ season hangs in the balance.

With Stetson Bennett still on the non-football injury list, Brett Rypien is the only quarterback on the roster as the Rams prepare for the Green Bay Packers.

Rypien played Sunday near the end of the third quarter after Stafford was unable to return. He completed five of 10 passes for 42 yards.

“You have to be ready to go whenever,” Rypien said, adding that if Stafford cannot play against the Packers, “I’ll be ready to start against Green Bay.”