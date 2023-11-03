Rams vs. Packers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Brett Rypien (11) might be getting his fourth NFL start if Rams starter Matthew Stafford cannot face the Packers because of an injured thumb on his throwing hand. (Roger Steinman / Associated Press)

Brett Rypien is expected to start at quarterback in place of Matthew Stafford, who suffered a right thumb sprain during a 43-20 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams would wait until game time to make a decision about Stafford’s status, but the 15th-year pro did not practice this week and McVay would not confirm whether he could even grip a football. Rypien replaced Stafford against the Cowboys and completed five of 10 passes for 42 yards. The Rams also could be without right tackle Rob Havenstein for the second consecutive game because of a calf injury. Joe Noteboom is expected to start in his place. Receiver Cooper Kupp will be key, but the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year has been in a minislump the last two games. Rookie Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are other targets. With running back Kyren Williams still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, Darrell Henderson probably will start for the third game in a row. Linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith and nose tackle Kenny Clark lead a Packers defense coordinated by former Rams assistant Joe Barry. The Packers traded cornerback/Rams nemesis Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Biills but they still have cornerback Jaire Alexander.