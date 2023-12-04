Rams-Browns takeaways: John Johnson has a lot to do with defensive turnaround

Rams safety John Johnson III intercepts a pass intended for Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

In the 2018-19 season, Johnson made one of the biggest plays in Rams history when he intercepted a Drew Brees pass in overtime of the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. The play set up the winning field goal that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Two years later, Johnson cashed in and signed a contract with the Browns that included $24 million in guarantees.

Johnson was released after last season, however, and was looking for a job when he signed with the Rams during training camp.

It took Johnson about half the season to get into top physical shape, and he has been a force during the Rams’ winning streak.

On Sunday, his fourth-quarter interception and 42-yard return was the game-turning play. The Rams parlayed the turnover into a touchdown.

Johnson has teamed with Jordan Fuller to give the Rams a savvy and experienced duo at the back end of the defense.