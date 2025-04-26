Rams trade up to draft Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in fourth round
- Share via
-
The Rams on Saturday selected running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 117th pick.
The Rams traded up from the No. 127 and sent the Indianapolis Colts a sixth-round pick (No. 190).
Hunter, 5 feet, 9 inches and 204 pounds was first team All-Southeastern Conference last season after rushing for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns.
After trading their first-round pick, the Rams selected Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft at No. 46.
Hunter adds depth to a running back corps that includes Kyren Williams, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, and second-year pro Blake Corum.
The Rams still have two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh.
More to Read
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.