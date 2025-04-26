Advertisement
Rams

Rams trade up to draft Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in fourth round

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball against Texas A&M.
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter carries the ball against Texas A&M in November.
(Butch Dill / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
The Rams on Saturday selected running back Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 117th pick.

The Rams traded up from the No. 127 and sent the Indianapolis Colts a sixth-round pick (No. 190).

Hunter, 5 feet, 9 inches and 204 pounds was first team All-Southeastern Conference last season after rushing for 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns.

Hunter adds depth to a running back corps that includes Kyren Williams, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, and second-year pro Blake Corum.

The Rams still have two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh.

