LA Times Today: Former USC star Reggie Bush sues the NCAA for defamation and seeks his Heisman Trophy
Former USC running back Reggie Bush recently announced he was suing the NCAA.
Bush was one of the most electrifying college football players ever during his three-year career with the Trojans. But in 2010, the NCAA banned him from associating with USC and stripped him of his Heisman trophy for allegedly taking improper benefits.
L.A. Times sports enterprise reporter Brady McCullough has been following the story.
