LA Times Today: Remembering USC Heisman Trophy winner Charles White

Charles White grew up in Southern California and went on to become a star football player for USC in the late ‘70s.



The 1979 Heisman Trophy winner passed away after losing his battle to cancer at 64. L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke joins us to look back at the legendary Trojan running back.