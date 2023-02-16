LA Times Today: Riverside City College women’s coach faces uproar over Title IX suit

The Riverside City College women’s basketball team is currently enjoying a very successful season, but the Tigers’ biggest opponent could be the school itself.



Head coach Alicia Berber alleges she’s been harassed by members of the football and men’s basketball teams since filing a lawsuit against the school for Title IX discrimination. It’s the second time she has sued her alma mater.