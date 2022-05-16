Share
Sports

Are the Savannah Bananas the future of baseball?

The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America.

By Mark E. PottsVideo Journalist 
Share
The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America. Jesse Cole, team co-owner, believes their unique style of play will bring fans to a sport desperate to attract a new, younger fanbase.
SportsVideos: LatestVideos: Sports
Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.