Are the Savannah Bananas the future of baseball?

The Savannah Bananas, a minor league baseball club, went on their first ever “World Tour” this year, taking their unique brand of baseball to various cities across America. Jesse Cole, team co-owner, believes their unique style of play will bring fans to a sport desperate to attract a new, younger fanbase.