LA Times Today: Serena Williams’ legacy on and off the court

In a recent Vogue article Serena Williams shared her thoughts about her future in a first person essay. She suggested the U.S. Open could be her final tournament.



International tennis Hall of Famer and current tennis broadcaster Pam Shriver looks back at the remarkable career of Serena Williams.