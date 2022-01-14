LA Times Today: How skateboarding culture has evolved to be more inclusive
Southern California is the birthplace of skateboarding. At one time is was a sport for white suburban kids. But that’s no longer the case since skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo games.
The participation from different communities in L.A. has changed the sport dramatically.
L.A. Times reporter David Wharton explains.
