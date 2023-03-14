LA Times Today: Skiing the tallest mountain in the city of Los Angeles

Following the historic snowfall in Southern California, five friends from L.A. made the journey to ski nearby Mt. Lukens.



Led by Andy Lewicky they made the treacherous journey both up and down the tallest peak within L.A. city limits.



L.A. Times feature sportswriter David Wharton chronicled their incredible ride.