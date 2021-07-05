Live
Live updates: Chicharito to miss Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City match

The Galaxy are pushing to pass Sporting Kansas City for second place in the Western Conference

LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, left, stops the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo watches
LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, left, stops the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo watches June 19 in Carson, Calif.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The Galaxy are pushing to build on their success at home (4-1-0) when they host a Sporting Kansas City side that is 2-3-0 during road matches.

SKC sits one spot ahead of the Galaxy in the Western Conference standings in second place.

Chicharito a late scratch for Galaxy game against Sporting KC

By Iliana Limón Romero

The lineups were set for the Galaxy’s home match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Kevin Baxter reports, however, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is a late scratch for the game due to calf issue.