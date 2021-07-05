Live updates: Chicharito to miss Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City match

The Galaxy are pushing to build on their success at home (4-1-0) when they host a Sporting Kansas City side that is 2-3-0 during road matches.
SKC sits one spot ahead of the Galaxy in the Western Conference standings in second place.
Chicharito a late scratch for Galaxy game against Sporting KC
The lineups were set for the Galaxy’s home match against Sporting Kansas City Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Kevin Baxter reports, however, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is a late scratch for the game due to calf issue.