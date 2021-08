U.S. vs. Mexico Gold Cup final will kick off at 6 p.m. PDT

U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes (9) chases after a loose ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Jamaica July 25 in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

The U.S. versus Mexico Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set to kick off at about 6 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox Sports 1, TUDN and Univision.

Pregame shows begin at 5 p.m. PDT on Univision and TUDN, while Fox Sports 1 will begin its coverage at 5:30 p.m. PDT.