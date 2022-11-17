LA Times Today: What to expect from new Sparks coach Curt Miller

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last month, the L.A. Sparks named Curt Miller their new head coach. The 54 year old spent the last seven seasons coaching the Connecticut Sun.



Before landing the job with the Sun, Miller spent time on the Sparks bench as an assistant coach.