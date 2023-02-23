LA Times Today: How the U.S. uses athletics for sports diplomacy

In 1972, then-president Richard Nixon made a historic trip to China. His ground-breaking visit might not have taken place if an exchange of table tennis players between the two countries didn’t happen the year before.



But it took nearly three decades before the state department’s sports diplomacy program was officially born.



L.A. Times sports writer Kevin Baxter told us it’s now the department’s best kept secret.