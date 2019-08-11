Looking back at the impact of the 1994 Major League Baseball strike

On the 25th anniversary of the most notorious work stoppage in sports, The Times takes a look a the impact the 1994 Major League Baseball strike had on the game, its players and its fans.
1The 1994 World Series was called off, replacement players filled spring training rosters in 1995, and attendance dipped for a decade. No one wants another strike.
2The talent-laden Montreal Expos were 74-40 and in first place when the strike took place. Ownership slashed payroll the next year and the team never recovered.
3Erin States was 10 when she held up signs at the Oakland Coliseum that captured the desperation fans felt 25 years ago. Today she’s not much of a fan.