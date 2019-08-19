Clemson makes school history in first 2019 top 25 poll

The first Associated Press top 25 football poll is out and defending national champion Clemson made school history.

For the first time in school history the Tigers are preranked No. 1, receiving 52 out of the 62 first-place votes. Alabama comes in at No. 2 receiving 10 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are preranked No. 2 for the ninth time in AP poll history, which ties Oklahoma for the most of all time.

Rounding out the top five are Georgia at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4, and Ohio State at No. 5. The Buckeyes are ranked for the 31st straight season.

Louisiana State sits just outside the top five coming in at No. 6 followed by Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.

Pac-12 teams ranked in the preseason poll include Oregon at No 11, Washington at No. 13, Utah at No. 14, Washington State at No. 23 and Stanford at No. 25. Arizona State, Arizona and USC all received votes at 3, 1 and 1 respectively.

The Big Ten has the most teams ranked with seven while the Southeastern Conference has six.

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (10)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma



5. Ohio State

6. Louisiana State

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. Central Florida

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (Fla.) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1.

The 2019 college football season kicks off Saturday with Florida vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orlando, Fla., and Arizona at Hawaii.