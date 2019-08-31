Clayton Kershaw has rough outing as Dodgers lose third straight

Sometime in the coming days, the Dodgers could welcome another player they consider fundamental to their future. Gavin Lux, at 21 years old, has been perhaps the best hitter in the minor leagues, at any level, across baseball this season. He solidified himself as a can’t-miss prospect and prompted the Dodgers to consider making him one of their September call-ups. The middle infielder could be a major leaguer by the middle of this week.

But while Lux could help the Dodgers reach their goal of winning the World Series, they would not rely on him. He would be a low-risk, high-reward supplement. The onus would remain on others to fuel the October charge. Clayton Kershaw is, of course, one of them. On Saturday, in their final game before rosters expand, the Dodgers gave him the ball for the 24th time this season. It turned into his worst outing as the Dodgers fell 6-5 for their third loss in three days to the Arizona Diamondbacks and sixth defeat in nine games overall.

Pitching in front of a pro-Dodgers announced crowd of 50,180 — a record for 22-year-old Chase Field — Kershaw allowed five runs on five hits, including two home runs, across five innings. The performance snapped his streak of 23 consecutive starts of at least six innings to begin the season. It was the most runs he has surrendered in a regular-season game since last September.

Things got bumpy for Kershaw in the fourth inning. It started with him issuing a leadoff walk to Nick Ahmed. Two batters later, Christian Walker continued his inexplicable destruction of Kershaw with a two-run home run to center field. It was Walker’s fourth career home run off Kershaw in 10 plate appearances, matching Adam Dunn for the most home runs Kershaw has allowed to a batter in his career. Wilmer Flores made it back-to-back blasts to tie the game at three. It was the 23rd home run Kershaw allowed this season, tying his career high set in 2017.

The fifth inning began with another leadoff walk, this one to Carson Kelly. Tim Locastro, a former Dodger who has pestered his former club this series, singled before Ahmed smacked a two-run double down the left-field line to give Arizona (70-66). Kershaw struck out the next two batters to end his night after 92 pitches. The Diamondbacks added their final, and deciding, run in the eighth inning when Eduardo Escobar slugged a solo home run — his third homer of the series — off Kenley Jansen.

Robbie Ray countered Kershaw. It was not a promising matchup for the Dodgers; Ray entered the game with a 2.97 earned-run average in 19 career starts against Los Angeles. But the Dodgers, without Cody Bellinger or the injured Max Muncy in the lineup, chased the left-hander after scoring four runs in five innings. Justin Turner and Will Smith each clubbed solo home runs. Jedd Gyorko smacked an RBI double and Enrique Hernandez produced the fourth run with a sacrifice fly.

But the Dodgers (88-50) were silenced over the next three innings, failing to put a runner on base against three Diamondbacks relievers. The bats woke up again in the ninth against Archie Bradley. Chris Taylor lined a first-pitch single to lead off the inning. Bellinger, pinch-hitting, smashed Bradley’s second pitch into the right field corner for a double. Joc Pederson walked to load the bases for Matt Beaty.

After a mound visit, Beaty cracked a hard-hit groundball to first baseman Christian Walker. Walker made a diving stop and initiated a 3-6-1 double play as Taylor scored to pull the Dodgers within one. With Bellinger at third base, pinch-hitter Russell Martin grounded out to end the game and spark an elated Bradley.



Lux could find himself in such spots in September. He wouldn’t be a member of the first wave of September call-ups. The Dodgers expect to reinstate infielder David Freese, and right-handers Dylan Floro and Ross Stripling from the injured list Sunday. Players from triple-A Oklahoma City will follow. Lux could be one. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the club is “really contemplating” the possibility.

“We haven’t decided if we’re going to ... but he’s really making a strong case for himself that he can help our club,” Roberts said.

The promotion would conclude Lux’s rapid ascendance from 2016 first-round pick to essentially untouchable in trade talks this summer. The middle infielder batted .313 with 13 home runs and an .896 on-base-plus-percentage in 64 games for double-A Tulsa before moving up to triple-A Oklahoma. He’s been even better at the higher level. Entering Saturday, Lux was hitting .390 with 13 homers and a 1.201 OPS in 48 games.

Oklahoma City’s season ends Monday. The affiliate did not qualify for the postseason.

“There’s really not a whole lot of downside,” Roberts said. “I think the benefits are the at-bat quality, the versatility that he potentially could give you, the speed aspect of it. Giving him a runway. Getting his feet wet at the big league level. So there’s a lot of upside to this. But again we’re still kind of in talks.”

Short hops

Roberts said outfielder Alex Verdugo is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on Sunday. Verdugo is expected to spend the week with the minor league affiliate before being reinstated from the injured list next weekend in Los Angeles. …Ross Stripling will start for the Dodgers on Sunday. Stripling has been on the injured list since July 25 with a neck injury. He is expected to log two or three innings. Dustin May, the team’s top pitching prospect, is slated to make his second career relief appearance.