NBA preview 2019-20: How a surge in superstar duos has created parity

LOS ANGELES, CA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019 - Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) before taking on the Warriors in a preseason game at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Oct. 18, 2019
3:03 PM
LeBron James has a new star teammate with the Lakers while the Clippers have two new superstars. From Houston to Brooklyn, from San Antonio to Portland, duos dominate.
