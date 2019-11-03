Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger wins Gold Glove as right fielder

Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger won a Gold Glove award as a right fielder on Sunday. Bellinger was selected over Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs.

It is the first Gold Glove for the 24-year-old Bellinger. He was the Dodgers’ only finalist at any position. He is the Dodgers’ first Gold Glove award winner since pitcher Zack Greinke in 2015.

Bellinger began the season as the Dodgers’ everyday right fielder, but began splitting most of his time between first base and center field in August. He led all qualified right fielders with 19 defensive runs saved and ranked second with 10 outfield assists in 911 1/3 innings. He also logged 230 innings at first base and 170 2/3 innings in center field.

Bellinger is expected to be named one of the three finalists for the National League MVP award on Monday. The slugger batted .305 with a 1.305 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 47 home runs, 115 RBI, and 15 stolen bases.

Note

The Dodgers declined to exercise the $13 million team option on Jedd Gyorko’s contract. Instead, they will pay him a $1 million buyout, making the veteran infielder a free agent.