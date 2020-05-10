Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Looking back at the Lakers’ 2010 NBA championship victory

Lakers coach Phil Jackson celebrates following the team’s victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
May 10, 2020
1:50 PM
A look back at the Lakers’ 2009-10 season and how the team defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games during the 2010 NBA Finals.
There are 4 stories.
