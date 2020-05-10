Looking back at the Lakers’ 2010 NBA championship victory

A look back at the Lakers’ 2009-10 season and how the team defeated the Boston Celtics in seven games during the 2010 NBA Finals.
The Lakers were a favorite to win their first NBA title since 2010 when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the season. A look at their last championship run.
Could a mismatched band of defending champions gain revenge for a 2008 Finals embarrassment against the Celtics and become eternal Lakers?
Pau Gasol, a 7-foot Spaniard who became an All-Star in Memphis before joining the Lakers, is hoping to play one more NBA season and then in the 2021 Olympics.
How the Lakers rebuilt from their three-peat era after dispatching Shaquille O’Neal, losing in the 2004 Finals and retaining Kobe Bryant.