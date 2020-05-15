Prop bets for ‘The Last Dance’: Will Michael Jordan cry? How many F-bombs?

Michael Jordan likes to gamble. That has been well established on the docuseries “The Last Dance.”

So in that spirit, and with the hit show about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls coming to a conclusion this weekend ...

Wanna make things a little more interesting?

BetOnline has released the odds for a number of prop bets designed to do just that for the final two episodes of the series, which are scheduled to be broadcast Sunday night.

Here are some examples, along with the odds and an uneducated guess at the winning bet (all strictly just for fun, of course).

