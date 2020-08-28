Dodgers’ Mookie Betts narrates MLB video tribute to Jackie Robinson

As baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts narrated a profound and pointed video shared by MLB’s social media accounts.

In the 90-second clip, Betts talks over images of Robinson, other Black players of the past and present, and people marching in protest of discrimination and injustice.

“I cannot say I have it made while our country drives full speed ahead toward a deeper rift between men and women of varying colors, speeds along a course toward more and more racism,” Betts said. “Life is not a spectator sport. If you’re going to spend your whole life in the grandstands just watching what goes on, in my opinion, you’re wasting your life.”

"4 Us 2 Remember" reminds us that Jackie Robinson's legacy lives on through the players who proudly wear 42 and everyone who stands against injustice.

Narrated by @MookieBetts





Betts has become a key figure in the Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 current and former Black professional baseball players that promotes increased opportunities for the Black community in the sport and in society, and led the push for the Dodgers to not play their scheduled game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in protest of police brutality and racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Once Betts said he wouldn’t take the field that night, his teammates followed suit in solidarity. The postponed game was made up in a doubleheader Thursday.

“Until every child can have an equal opportunity in youth and manhood; until hunger is not only immoral but illegal; until hatred is recognized as a disease, a scourge, an epidemic and treated as such; until racism and sexism are conquered; until that day, Jackie Robinson and no one else can say he has it made,” Betts said.

The video is one of several ways MLB and its players are remembering Robinson on Friday. In another video, Robinson’s daughter Sharon explains that Aug. 28, 1945, was the day Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey met with Robinson and told him of the team’s plan to make him the face of integration in the sport. Normally, Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated April 15, the day he broke the color barrier with the Dodgers in 1947.

“What do you want the future to say about the moment we lived, the chance we had to move the world forward? A game like baseball can play a part in that progress.”



Sharon Robinson tells you why August 28th isn't just another day. #Jackie42

Dozens of current players will donate two days of their salaries to the Players Alliance. And every player will take the field for Friday’s slate of MLB games wearing Robinson’s No. 42.

“The most luxurious possession, the richest treasure anybody has is his personal dignity,” Betts said to open the video.

“If I had a room jammed with trophies, awards and citations, and a child of mind came into the room and asked what I had done in defense of those fighting, and I had to tell that child I had kept quiet, that I had been timid, I would have to mark myself a total failure in the whole business of living.”