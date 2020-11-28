College football: Oklahoma State fends off upset bid by Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma to beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Saturday.

Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.

Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. The redshirt junior was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg. Brown also has been fighting through injuries.

Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12), which remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards, but Oklahoma State made up for it with a safety, an onside kick return for a touchdown, and an interception return for a score.

No. 6 Florida 34, Kentucky 10

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Kyle Trask connected with Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback as Florida overcame a sluggish start in the Swamp.

Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also threw 34 in 2001.

Trask and the Gators (7-1), though, is they can clinch the East Division with a victory at Tennessee next week. The Wildcats (3-6) kept Florida’s high-scoring offense in check for the first half, thanks partly to a fumble and a dropped third-down pass.

No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety the win over Maryland (2-2). Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have won four straight at home.

Penn State 27, Michigan 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State’s three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season.

Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State (1-5, 1-5 Big Ten) never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season. Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines (2-4, 2-4) never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively.

