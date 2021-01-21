Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Stephen Curry’s real first name is Wardell. But you might not want to call him that

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half of a game late Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Denver
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry didn’t seem to be expecting a reporter to use his real first name Thursday night.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Stephen Curry seems pretty tight with longtime Golden State Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson.

Curry gave “unprecedented access” and granted “exclusive interviews” to Thompson when he was writing the NBA superstar’s biography, according to the back cover of “Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.”

But apparently they’re not quite tight enough for the Athletic columnist to refer to Curry by his given first name.

Yep, it’s not Stephen. That’s actually his middle name, even though it’s the name everyone calls him.

Well, everyone except Thompson on Thursday night following the Warriors’ 121-99 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Before asking a question about Golden State forward Kelly Oubre’s ability to score on putback dunks, Thompson addressed Curry by the name “Wardell.”

The three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP didn’t verbally respond to the name. But his look said it all.

Here’s that amazing look again, in handy GIF form.

Chances are, it was all in good fun and Thompson got the reaction he expected from Curry.

The reporter hasn’t revealed why he prefaced his question with that name. But he has shot down the theory among Twitter users that he asked the question regarding Oubre only for the opportunity to use the name “Wardell.”

“I’ll accept your apology when my story comes out,” Thompson told one such person.

