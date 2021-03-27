Oregon State keeps NCAA tournament dream alive with win over Loyola Chicago

Ethan Thompson scored 20 points, including a pair of clinching foul shots with 35 seconds left, and No. 12 seed Oregon State kept its dream March going with a 65-58 victory over eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

Warith Alatishe added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (20-12), who were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 but ran roughshod through the conference tournament and have kept on winning on college basketball’s biggest stage.

They’re headed for their first Elite Eight since 1982 — which was later vacated by the NCAA — and will play second-seeded Houston or No. 10 seed Syracuse on Monday night for a spot in the Beavers’ first Final Four since 1963.

Not even the fervent prayers of Sister Jean could help Loyola (26-4) deal with the constantly changing defenses that Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle rolled out. The Ramblers, who played with poise and perfection in toppling top-seeded Illinois, wound up shooting 33% from the field and five of 23 from beyond the three-point line.

All-America forward Cameron Krutwig led Loyola with 14 points. Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris added 10 apiece, though both of them missed three-pointers in the closing minutes as Loyola tried to mount a comeback.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 31, 1927, when Loyola won 31-19 and Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Ramblers’ beloved 101-year-old chaplain, was still a schoolgirl.

For most of Saturday, it looked as if 31 points would be plenty.

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson celebrates during the Beavers’ Sweet 16 win over Loyola Chicago on Saturday. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Oregon State turned it over twice before getting off a shot, went nearly 6½ minutes before making its first field goal and over one stretch was one of eight with four turnovers. Loyola, failing to take advantage of its defense, proceeded to miss 11 consecutive shots as Oregon State flip-flopped between man-to-man and zone defenses.

The Beavers wound up shutting out Loyola over the last 5:48 to take a 24-16 halftime lead, the lowest-scoring first half of any game in the entire tournament. Krutwig was three of five from the field; the rest of the Ramblers were 1 of 18.

You’d have sworn the Beavers sported the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense, not the other way around.

Oregon State built on Warith Alatishe’s buzzer-beating bucket to end the first half by finally getting some shots to go in the second. Thompson did most of the damage, hitting an early jumper, beating the shot clock with another fadeaway jumper, then catching a Hail Mary heave to beat a full-court press and give the Beavers a 37-24 lead with 12 minutes to go.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers were hitting everything but the bottom of the bucket.

Williamson rimmed out three-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor. Tate Hall clanked a couple of free throws when that was about the only way they were scoring. Krutwig even had a baby hook go halfway down and right back out.

Even when the shots wouldn’t fall, Loyola continued to play defense, and that kept the game close. When Braden Norris knocked down a three and Aher Uguak tipped in an ally-oop with 2:43 to go, the Ramblers had trimmed their deficit to 49-44 and had the partisan crowd sitting mostly in the rafters of Bankers Life Fieldhouse cheering.

Kennedy hit a three-pointer as the Ramblers edged to within 51-47, then another shot to get within 53-49, but the Beavers kept finding answers. Lucas sank a three, Alatishe scored at from the foul line, and that was enough to keep the Pac-12’s dream tournament going into the Elite Eight.

