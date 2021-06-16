U.S. Open at Torrey Pines: Five favorites to watch this week

Jon Rahm hits from the seventh tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Tuesday. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Age: 26

Ranking: 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

FanDuel odds: 9.5-1

Here’s how big a favorite Rahm is this week: His odds barely budged when he tested positive for COVID-19 at the Memorial Tournament and looked like he might not be cleared until the day before his opening round at Torrey Pines.

He tweeted Saturday he’s good to go with consecutive negative tests and “it’s time to get ready for the U.S. Open,” accompanied by “Vamos” and a cartoon gif of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo character.

Rahm represents a glorious confluence of past and present form. His first PGA Tour win came at Torrey Pines in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open in his debut appearance there. In his last three starts there, he’s finished fifth, second and seventh.

He had top-10 finishes in both majors this year, and he was leading the Memorial by six strokes — six — when PGA Tour officials informed him of his positive test and mandatory withdrawal. He also switched to a lineless putter and has been making everything. Entering this month, he had nine top 10s in 13 starts.

Advertisement

“I want to play my best; obviously I try my best every time,” Rahm said before the Memorial. “I’m ready this year to have a better chance to win and actually not just creep up the top 10 on Sunday afternoon. I want to tee off being up there with a chance to win.”