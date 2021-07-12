Advertisement
Share
Sports

Who’s competing in the MLB All-Star home run derby?

Dinger, mascot of the Colorado Rockies, at a news conference at Coors Field.
Dinger, mascot of the Colorado Rockies, stands in the concourse above right field at Coors field on July 7.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Tim Hubbard
Share
1

With the MLB All-Star game being staged on baseball’s version of Cape Canaveral at Coors Field in Denver, there’s plenty of buzz this year around the eight contestants who will be sockin’ dingers through the thin, mile-high air.

Who are we kidding? Do you even know who’s participating in the home run derby outside of MLB home-run leader Shohei Ohtani? Well, if the NBA playoffs, Euro 2020 and the Stanley Cup Final left you in a bit of a baseball fog, here’s a rundown of the eight players who will be looking to be crowned baseball’s newest long-ball king on Monday night (5 p.m. PDT, ESPN, ESPN2).

2

Pete Alonso — New York Mets

New York Mets home run derby competitor Pete Alonso.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

3

Joey Gallo — Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers home run derby competitor Joey Gallo.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

4

Trey Mancini — Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles home run derby competitor Trey Mancini.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

5

Matt Olson — Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics home run derby competitor Matt Olson.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

6

Shohei Ohtani — Angels

Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

7

Salvador Perez — Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals home run derby competitor Salvador Perez.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

8

Juan Soto — Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals home run derby competitor Juan Soto.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

9

Trevor Story — Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies home run derby competitor Trevor Story.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Share
Sports