Sports

The list: 60-plus Southland players taken in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft

UCLA's Matt McLain bats during a game against USC.
UCLA’s Matt McLain was selected at No. 17 overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2021 MLB draft.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The three-day Major League Baseball draft concluded Tuesday after 20 rounds. Ten shortstops were taken in the first round, then pitching dominated the rest of the draft. The Angels became the first team ever to draft a pitcher with every pick and the Dodgers took 18 pitchers in 20 picks.

Sixty-two players with ties to Southland colleges or high schools were drafted. Here they are:

First round

UC Santa Barbara's Michael McGreevy pitches against Missouri State.
UC Santa Barbara’s Michael McGreevy
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

Overall pick Name School Position MLB team

17 Matt McLain UCLA/Irvine Beckman HS SS Reds

18 Michael McGreevy UCSB/San Clemente HS RHP Cardinals

25 Max Muncy Thousand Oaks HS SS Athletics

Second round

55 Brendan Beck Stanford/Corona HS RHP Yankees

Third round

82 Branden Boissiere Arizona/Woodcrest Christian HS OF Nationals

91 Ricky Tiedemann Golden West/Lakewood LHP Blue Jays

Fourth round

UCLA first baseman JT Schwartz hits against St. Mary's.
UCLA’s JT Schwartz
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

111 JT Schwartz UCLA/Corona Del Mar HS 1B Mets

115 Eric Silva JSerra HS RHP Giants

127 Denzel Clarke CS Northridge OF Athletics

131 Nick Nastrini UCLA RHP Dodgers

Fifth round

156 Tanner Bibee CS Fullerton/Mission Viejo HS RHP Indians

158 CJ Rodriguez Stanford/Mater Dei HS C Athletics

Sixth round

Cal State Long Beach pitcher Alfredo Ruiz pitches against Nevada
Cal State Long Beach’s Alfredo Ruiz
(Hiro Ueno / Associated Press)

181 Alfredo Ruiz CS Long Beach/Santa Fe HS LHP Cardinals

189 Travis Adams Sacramento State/Palm Desert HS RHP Twins

Seventh round

193 Wyatt Hendrie San Diego State/Paraclete HS C Pirates

202 Kevin Kendall UCLA/La Mirada HS SS Mets

Eighth round

223 Sean Sullivan Cal/Chaminade HS RHP Pirates

224 Larson Kindreich Biola LHP Rangers

246 Rodney Boone UCSB/Tustin HS LHP Indians

249 Noah Cardenas UCLA/Alemany HS C Twins

Ninth round

USC pitcher Chandler Champlain delivers a pitch against Loyola Marymount.
USC’s Chandler Champlain
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

272 Chandler Champlain USC/Santa Margarita HS RHP Yankees

10th round

287 Billy Cook Pepperdine OF Orioles

301 Osvaldo Tovalin Azusa Pacific 3B Cardinals

312 Michael Hobbs St. Mary’s/Corona HS RHP Dodgers

11th round

327 Roc Riggio Thousand Oaks HS 2B Brewers

329 Jesse Bergin UCLA/Harvard-Westlake HS RHP Marlins

341 Sean Mullen UCLA RHP Rays

12th round

343 Chazz Martinez Orange Coast/Corona Del Mar HS LHP Pirates

346 Christopher Troye UCSB RHP Red Sox

352 Andrew Alvarez Cal Poly SLO/Los Alamitos HS LHP Nationals

360 Julian Aguiar Cypress CC/Long Beach Millikan HS RHP Reds

366 Connor Kokx CS Long Beach/Aliso Niguel OF Indians

370 Marcos Castanon UCSB/Carter HS SS Padres

371 Johnny Cuevas Southern Nevada/Palm Desert HS RHP Rays

13th round

373 Owen Sharts Nevada/Simi Valley HS RHP Pirates

378 Josh Swales Southern Nevada./Grace Brethren RHP Diamondbacks

380 E.J. Andrews Fresno State/Long Beach Poly OF Rockies

384 Ben Ramirez USC SS Mariners

14th round

Arizona State's Erik Tolman pitches against Arizona State.
Arizona State’s Erik Tolman
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

413 Erik Tolman Arizona State/El Toro HS LHP Nationals

421 Andre Granillo UC Riverside/Hemet West Valley HS RHP Cardinals

425 Noah Owen Golden West CC RHP White Sox

429 Pierson Ohl Grand Canyon/Grace Brethren RHP Twins

426 Trenton Denholm UC Irvine RHP Indians

15th round

442 Wyatt Young Pepperdine SS Mets

443 Jaden Fein San Diego State/Royal HS OF Nationals

449 Adrian Chaidez UCLA/Warren HS RHP Astros

451 Alex Cornwell USC/Maranatha HS LHP Cardinals

459 Mikey Perez UCLA/Gahr HS SS Twins

16th round

467 Peter Van Loon UC Irvine RHP Orioles

475 Ty Collins Glendale JC/St. John Bosco HS RHP Phillies

486 Zach Pettway UCLA/Long Beach Wilson HS RHP Indians

489 Johnathan Lavallee LB State/Royal High RHP Twins

17th round

497 Ryan Long Pomona-Pitzer RHP Orioles

520 Luke Boyd Baylor/Ojai Nordhoff HS RHP Padres

18th round

550 Gage Jump JSerra HS LHP Padres

552 Damon Keith Cal Baptist/Redlands East Valley HS OF Dodgers

19th round

575 Shawn Goosenberg Northwestern/Calabasas HS SS White Sox

20th round

589 Jake Aldrich Tulane/Oaks Christian HS LHP Royals

594 Troy Taylor Cypress CC RHP Mariners

604 Wilson Cunningham JSerra HS LHP Cubs

606 Jake Miller San Diego/Newbury Park HS RHP Indians

609 Dylan Tatum UC Irvine C Twins

Sports