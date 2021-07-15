The list: 60-plus Southland players taken in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft

The three-day Major League Baseball draft concluded Tuesday after 20 rounds. Ten shortstops were taken in the first round, then pitching dominated the rest of the draft. The Angels became the first team ever to draft a pitcher with every pick and the Dodgers took 18 pitchers in 20 picks.
Sixty-two players with ties to Southland colleges or high schools were drafted. Here they are:
First round
Overall pick Name School Position MLB team
17 Matt McLain UCLA/Irvine Beckman HS SS Reds
18 Michael McGreevy UCSB/San Clemente HS RHP Cardinals
25 Max Muncy Thousand Oaks HS SS Athletics
Max Muncy of Thousand Oaks High was the Oakland A’s first pick. Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ Max Muncy hit a walk-off homer. They share many coincidences.
Second round
55 Brendan Beck Stanford/Corona HS RHP Yankees
Third round
82 Branden Boissiere Arizona/Woodcrest Christian HS OF Nationals
91 Ricky Tiedemann Golden West/Lakewood LHP Blue Jays
Fourth round
111 JT Schwartz UCLA/Corona Del Mar HS 1B Mets
115 Eric Silva JSerra HS RHP Giants
127 Denzel Clarke CS Northridge OF Athletics
131 Nick Nastrini UCLA RHP Dodgers
Fifth round
156 Tanner Bibee CS Fullerton/Mission Viejo HS RHP Indians
158 CJ Rodriguez Stanford/Mater Dei HS C Athletics
Sixth round
181 Alfredo Ruiz CS Long Beach/Santa Fe HS LHP Cardinals
189 Travis Adams Sacramento State/Palm Desert HS RHP Twins
Seventh round
193 Wyatt Hendrie San Diego State/Paraclete HS C Pirates
202 Kevin Kendall UCLA/La Mirada HS SS Mets
Eighth round
223 Sean Sullivan Cal/Chaminade HS RHP Pirates
224 Larson Kindreich Biola LHP Rangers
246 Rodney Boone UCSB/Tustin HS LHP Indians
249 Noah Cardenas UCLA/Alemany HS C Twins
Ninth round
272 Chandler Champlain USC/Santa Margarita HS RHP Yankees
10th round
287 Billy Cook Pepperdine OF Orioles
301 Osvaldo Tovalin Azusa Pacific 3B Cardinals
312 Michael Hobbs St. Mary’s/Corona HS RHP Dodgers
11th round
327 Roc Riggio Thousand Oaks HS 2B Brewers
329 Jesse Bergin UCLA/Harvard-Westlake HS RHP Marlins
341 Sean Mullen UCLA RHP Rays
The Angels could have made highly touted Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker their first pick. Instead they drafted a pitcher they’ve coveted for a long time.
12th round
343 Chazz Martinez Orange Coast/Corona Del Mar HS LHP Pirates
346 Christopher Troye UCSB RHP Red Sox
352 Andrew Alvarez Cal Poly SLO/Los Alamitos HS LHP Nationals
360 Julian Aguiar Cypress CC/Long Beach Millikan HS RHP Reds
366 Connor Kokx CS Long Beach/Aliso Niguel OF Indians
370 Marcos Castanon UCSB/Carter HS SS Padres
371 Johnny Cuevas Southern Nevada/Palm Desert HS RHP Rays
13th round
373 Owen Sharts Nevada/Simi Valley HS RHP Pirates
378 Josh Swales Southern Nevada./Grace Brethren RHP Diamondbacks
380 E.J. Andrews Fresno State/Long Beach Poly OF Rockies
384 Ben Ramirez USC SS Mariners
14th round
413 Erik Tolman Arizona State/El Toro HS LHP Nationals
421 Andre Granillo UC Riverside/Hemet West Valley HS RHP Cardinals
425 Noah Owen Golden West CC RHP White Sox
429 Pierson Ohl Grand Canyon/Grace Brethren RHP Twins
426 Trenton Denholm UC Irvine RHP Indians
15th round
442 Wyatt Young Pepperdine SS Mets
443 Jaden Fein San Diego State/Royal HS OF Nationals
449 Adrian Chaidez UCLA/Warren HS RHP Astros
451 Alex Cornwell USC/Maranatha HS LHP Cardinals
459 Mikey Perez UCLA/Gahr HS SS Twins
16th round
467 Peter Van Loon UC Irvine RHP Orioles
475 Ty Collins Glendale JC/St. John Bosco HS RHP Phillies
486 Zach Pettway UCLA/Long Beach Wilson HS RHP Indians
489 Johnathan Lavallee LB State/Royal High RHP Twins
17th round
497 Ryan Long Pomona-Pitzer RHP Orioles
520 Luke Boyd Baylor/Ojai Nordhoff HS RHP Padres
18th round
550 Gage Jump JSerra HS LHP Padres
552 Damon Keith Cal Baptist/Redlands East Valley HS OF Dodgers
19th round
575 Shawn Goosenberg Northwestern/Calabasas HS SS White Sox
20th round
589 Jake Aldrich Tulane/Oaks Christian HS LHP Royals
594 Troy Taylor Cypress CC RHP Mariners
604 Wilson Cunningham JSerra HS LHP Cubs
606 Jake Miller San Diego/Newbury Park HS RHP Indians
609 Dylan Tatum UC Irvine C Twins