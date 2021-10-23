Pac-12 roundup: Chase Garbers sets career rushing record for a QB in Cal win

Chase Garbers passed for two touchdowns and broke the school record for career rushing yards by a quarterback, leading California past Colorado, 26-3, on Saturday in Berkeley.
The Golden Bears (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) made several big plays offensively to go with a solid afternoon from their defense and special teams while snapping a three-game losing streak.
Garbers completed 22 of 29 passes for 225 yards but did his most damage on the ground, rushing for 96 yards on 10 carries. That also moved Garbers past Joe Kapp as Cal’s all-time leader for quarterbacks with 1,025 yards. Kapp ran for 931 from 1956-58.
Dario Longhetto made a career-best four field goals, including a 50-yarder as time expired in the first half.
The Bears defense added six sacks and held the Buffaloes to 104 yards of offense.
Colorado (2-5, 1-3) failed to get into the end zone and was limited to a 33-yard field goal by Cole Becker.
The Bears, off to their worst start since coach Justin Wilcox took over in 2017, scored on their first five possessions and led 23-3 at halftime.
Garbers had a pair of touchdown throws in the first half, including a perfectly thrown 24-yard lob to freshman tight end Keleki Latu over tight coverage by Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry.
Cal pushed its lead to 17 when Garbers ran a play-fake and connected with wide open Gavin Reinwald for a 31-yard score.
Colorado never got anything going.
Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis was held to 69 yards passing while the running game managed only 35 yards.
BYU 21, at Washington State 19
Tyler Allgeier ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday in Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Rolovich and four assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline.
He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the Cougars’ defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.
Max Borghi scored three touchdowns for Washington State (4-4), which saw its three-game winning streak end.
Jaren Hall threw for 143 yards for BYU (6-2), which fell out of the Top 25 this week after losing two straight games.