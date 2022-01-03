NFL Week 18 best bets: Three games with intriguing early lines

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Genard Avery, right, sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday. (Mark Tenally / Associated Press)

Washington blew a 16-7 halftime lead and was eliminated from playoff contention by the Eagles. This line was -4 on the lookahead and, despite the loss, went up when the Sunday night spreads were posted. That is because the Giants looked embarrassingly bad against the Bears in a 29-3 loss. Mike Glennon put the Giants behind early and they never recovered, managing just 151 yards of offense and 2.7 yards per play.

Glennon completed four of 11 passes for 24 yards and threw two interceptions, along with a very costly fumble that led to Chicago ’s first score. The Giants ran the ball 40 times in the game and could very well give the Week 18 start to Jake Fromm.

Washington has battled admirably. The Football Team believes in coach Ron Rivera. The same probably can’t be said of the Giants’ faith in coach Joe Judge. Washington has dropped four in a row, but two have been against the Cowboys and two against the Eagles. The Giants are nowhere near a playoff-caliber team and it would be shocking if New York shows up at all in the finale.

Pick: Washington -6.5