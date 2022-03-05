Photos: LeBron James goes off for 56 points in Lakers’ victory

LeBron James scored a season-high 56 points Saturday night in the Lakers’ 124-116 victory over Golden State. It was also his highest point total as a Laker.

He became the fourth player age 37 or older to score at least 50 points in an NBA game. Michael Jordan (51 in 2001), Kobe Bryant (60 in 2016) and Jamal Crawford (51 in 2019) also accomplished the feat.

With the Lakers desperately needing a win to breathe life into their postseason push and end a four-game losing streak, the 37-year-old James had his best offensive game as a Laker, defying age and eluding defenders.

After the game, he untucked his uniform as streamers fell from the rafters. He then embraced Golden State star Stephen Curry before conducting his on-court interview for a national television audience.

Here are the best photos from the game.

A different angle of Lakers forward LeBron James throwing down his reverse dunk against the Warriors. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James pressures Warriors guard Stephen Curry along the baseline. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ LeBron James drives against the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Lakers forward LeBron James is all smiles after making a three-pointer as he passes Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, along the sideline. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony (7) high-fives teammate LeBron James during the second half. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis share a laugh while sitting on the bench during the victory over the Warriors. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

