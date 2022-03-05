Photos: LeBron James goes off for 56 points in Lakers’ victory

LeBron James scored a season-high 56 points Saturday night in the Lakers’ 124-116 victory over Golden State. It was also his highest point total as a Laker.
He became the fourth player age 37 or older to score at least 50 points in an NBA game. Michael Jordan (51 in 2001), Kobe Bryant (60 in 2016) and Jamal Crawford (51 in 2019) also accomplished the feat.
With the Lakers desperately needing a win to breathe life into their postseason push and end a four-game losing streak, the 37-year-old James had his best offensive game as a Laker, defying age and eluding defenders.
After the game, he untucked his uniform as streamers fell from the rafters. He then embraced Golden State star Stephen Curry before conducting his on-court interview for a national television audience.
Here are the best photos from the game.
*
*
*
*
*
*
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.