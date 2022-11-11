College football Saturday: The six best games to watch and stream

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson passes against Liberty on Nov. 5. (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

Arkansas could play the role of spoiler and also make itself bowl eligible with a victory in this late morning local time kickoff at Fayetteville, Ark. A loss could delay Louisiana State from clinching the SEC West Division, especially if Mississippi beats Alabama. Last week, the Razorbacks were upset at home by Liberty, 21-19, when the Flames made a late goal-line stop on a two-point conversion attempt. LSU is favored by 3½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m., ESPN, ESPN+