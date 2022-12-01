Six best college football conference championship games to watch

TCU running back Kendre Miller carries the ball against Iowa State on Nov. 26. (LM Otero / Associated Press)

The Big 12 championship will feature two 1,000-yard rushers in power back Kendre Miller of Texas Christian and the 5-foot, 6-inch slippery Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. The Horned Frogs are one of three remaining undefeated college teams. If the Wildcats pull off the upset, will TCU remain in the playoff picture? The only teams to lose a conference championship and stay in contention were Georgia last year and Notre Dame in 2020 when it was a guest member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Texas Christian is favored by 2½ points.

How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+