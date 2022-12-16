Four things to know ahead of Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener passes against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game on Dec. 3. (Otto Kitsinger / Associated Press)

After returning from an ankle injury he suffered during the Bulldogs’ game against USC in September, QB Jake Haener has won six straight games.

Since October, Haener has thrown 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In four out of his last six starts he has thrown for more than 300 yards and multiple touchdowns and has not thrown an interception in five games.

For the Cougars, Cam Ward — a third-year transfer from University of the Incarnate Word — could pose problems for the Fresno State defense with his throwing and scrambling ability. Ward passed for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns for WSU while also rushing for five touchdowns this season.

“You do your best to keep guys like that in the cage, but they’re bound to get out,” Fresno State defensive back Evan Williams said. “We’ve had a great look from our scout QBs ... running around extending plays, forcing us to, you know, latch on to receivers and run around and track them down. So it’s definitely a challenge for the back end.”

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle also acknowledged the difficulties of defending Ward.

“He does extend plays and run probably more than anybody we have faced all year long,” he said. “We just cannot allow him to pick up the first downs running the football when when we have [receivers] covered.... he’s got one of the quickest releases that I’ve seen.”