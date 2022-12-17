Bowl roundup: Jawhar Jordan leads Louisville past Cincinnati at Fenway Bowl

Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards, breaking free for two long touchdowns, and Louisville beat erstwhile rival Cincinnati 24-7 on Saturday in the twice-delayed first edition of the Fenway Bowl at the chilly home of the Boston Red Sox.

With a gridiron laid out over the diamond and “Fenway Park” in the end zones using the baseball team’s traditional font, Jordan scored from 49 yards out at the end of the first quarter and 40 at the end of the second to help clinch the Keg of Nails for Louisville (8-5).

Brock Domann hit Marshon Ford for another score on a 40-degree day when both teams struggled to pass — or even hold onto the ball, with the Bearcats (9-4) fumbling three times (recovering one).

But Jordan and Maurice Turner, who ran 31 times for 160 yards, gave Scott Satterfield’s former team a 287-55 edge in rushing yards over his new team.

Evan Prater connected with Wyatt Fischer for the Bearcats’ only score, barely getting off the pass before he was brought down. Ford cut back across the field from the 20 and outraced his defender to the end zone to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter.

But the Cardinals shut them out from there, earning bragging rights in the Ohio River rivalry that dates to 1929 but had been dormant since Louisville joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. Louisville players did flips on the field afterward, passing around the Keg of Nails awarded to the rivalry game winner.