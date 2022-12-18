Photos: Argentina defeats defending champion France for the World Cup title

Share
|Argentina defeats defending champion France for the World Cup title. Lionel Messi earned the first World Cup title of his prolific career with Argentina’s 4-3 penalty kick shootout win over defending champion France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. It is Argentina’s first World Cup title since Diego Maradona led the team to victory in 1986.
