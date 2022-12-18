Sports

Photos: Argentina defeats defending champion France for the World Cup title

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final while teammates surround him and celebrate.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday. Argentina won in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
(Martin Meissner/AP)
By Associated Press
Argentina defeats defending champion France for the World Cup title. Lionel Messi earned the first World Cup title of his prolific career with Argentina’s 4-3 penalty kick shootout win over defending champion France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. It is Argentina’s first World Cup title since Diego Maradona led the team to victory in 1986.
Fireworks explode above a red-lighted stadium as artists perform during the World Cup closing ceremony.
Fireworks explode as artists perform during the World Cup closing ceremony before the final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Hassan Ammar/AP)
France's Raphael Varane and Argentina's Julian Alvarez jostle for the ball.
France’s Raphael Varane, left, and Argentina’s Julian Alvarez challenge for the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Frank Augstein/AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Eduardo Camavinga aim for the ball while in mid-air.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and France’s Eduardo Camavinga challenge for the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Frank Augstein/AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the World Cup final soccer match.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Petr David Josek/AP)
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates blocking a shot from France's Kingsley Coman in a penalty shootout.
Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates blocking a shot from France’s Kingsley Coman in a penalty shootout during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament during the awards ceremony after Argentina defeated France in the World Cup final soccer match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday.
(Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

