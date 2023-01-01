Chargers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams by the numbers

Receptions for the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler this season, becoming just the fifth running back to reach the century mark and the sixth time it has happened in the NFL. Ekeler had four catches for 39 yards against the Rams. Christian McCaffrey did it twice with the Carolina Panthers (NFL record 116 in 2019; 107 in 2018), Matt Forte (102 in 2014) with the Chicago Bears, LaDainian Tomlinson (100 in 2003) with the San Diego Chargers, and Larry Centers (101 in 1995) with the Arizona Cardinals are the other three.