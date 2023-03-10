No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas loses to Australian Jordan Thompson at BNP Paribas Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5) by Australian Jordan Thompson in second-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
The second-seeded Tsitsipas had his shoulder taped, and the injury appeared to affect his backhand.
Jordan took advantage and attacked the Greek’s backhand while charging in on short balls to earn the second win of his career over a top-10 player.
He polished off Tsitsipas, the Australian Open runner-up, in 2 hours 37 minutes.
“I felt confident, even playing against a top-10 player I felt comfortable in my own skin and what I was doing, and just snuck out a win,” Jordan said. “It was a great feeling. You could see it on my face at the end of the match. I was overcome with joy.”
Rain delayed play at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, and a few fans jumped into action to help dry the hard courts.
No. 3 seed Casper Ruud cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-3. Ruud raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set and won the only break point on his serve with a forehand that clipped the line.
No. 10 seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over qualifier Wu Tung-Lin of Taiwan.
Andy Murray, the 2009 BNP Paribas Open champion, defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in a match that stretched over three hours.
A handful of seeded men fell. Jason Kubler moved on when No. 21 Grigor Dimitrov retired trailing 2-6, 7-6 (5), 3-0. No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut lost to Emil Ruusuvuori, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Ilya Ivashka advanced when No. 28 Botic Van de Zandschulp had to retire trailing 7-5, 3-2. No. 29 Yoshihito Nishioka fell to qualifier Cristian Garin, 6-4, 6-0.
In women’s play, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Evgeniya Rodina, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 6 Coco Gauff routed Cristina Bucsa, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 9 Belinda Bencic lost to Jil Teichmann, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, and No. 29 Donna Vekic was beaten by Lesia Tsurenko, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 11 Veronika Kudermetova defeated Anna Blinkova, 6-3, 6-4. Sixteenth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova beat Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 6-2. No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko got by Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Rebecca Peterson moved on when No. 22 Zhang Shuai retired at 3-0 in the first set.
