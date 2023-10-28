Letters to Sports: Lincoln Riley and USC continue to disappoint

If the Trojans were as defensive on the field as Lincoln Riley is in the press room we’d be undefeated.

Rob Raban

Huntington Beach

With USC’s deep pockets buying the head coach and quarterback from Oklahoma, they should dip back into these same deep pockets and send them back.

Ronald Hopkins

Stevenson Ranch

Oh the hype! Oh the disappointment! Plaschke leaps off the Lincoln Riley bandwagon as quickly as he jumped onto it. Next coach, please.

Mike Aguilar

Costa Mesa

Lincoln Riley’s game plan probably couldn’t fit on anything more than an index card. Here are the plays: Run with Caleb Williams and MarShawn Lloyd wrestling for the ball as the defense collapses on them. Caleb with a sling to the right sideline, always within inches of a pick six. Caleb with a deep ball that sometimes finds a mark. No check down passes over the middle, little to no passes into the secondary (who now have USC’s number), little to no misdirection or convincing movement in the backfield … it’s like there’s no there there!

The season’s over as far as I’m concerned. My plan to attend the last two USC home games is over too.

Jon Bucci

Redondo Beach

Hey Caleb, Pout On!

Jim Schweitzer

Brea

Lincoln Riley’s teams at USC lack toughness and discipline, struggle with fundamentals, and fail to execute in all three phases. That’s a reflection of poor coaching and poor culture. Unfortunately for USC fans, Riley keeps making excuses and avoids accountability for his assistant coaches. Exciting failures don’t win championships.

Dana Corrough

Laguna Woods

USC fans are probably happy about the sports section’s new format. Instead of seeing their latest disappointing loss in big type on the front page, it was hidden inside Sunday with the soccer and day-old high school results. It was easy to miss, which is also the Trojans’ defensive strategy.

Steve Horn

Glendale