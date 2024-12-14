Letters to Sports: Lamenting the Lakers’ situation

In assessing the Lakers, Bill Plaschke noted that one reason for their record is that the ultra-talented Anthony Davis “doesn’t play like a big man” — at least on the offensive end.

Conversely, a big reason for the Clippers’ success without Kawhi Leonard has been the play of former Laker Ivica Zubac, who is fourth in the NBA in rebounding average. The Lakers prematurely gave the 7-footer away for Mike Muscala (who?) in 2019. I imagine AD would have relished having the 27-year-old Zubac playing center alongside him, and that the Lakers would have been a perennial 50-plus win team had they not made this ill-advised trade.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

::

Isn’t it about time that the Lakers get rid of Rob Pelinka and bring in the perfect general manger to help rebuild the team: Bob Myers.

Advertisement

He moved to L.A. earlier this year and I am sure he would jump at the opportunity to take on this challenge.

Larry Stern

Westlake Village

::

Kudos to Bill Plaschke for writing what needs to be done. Trade LeBron James while he has trade value and dump Rob Pelinka. LeBron has ruined the franchise while Pelinka has catered to his every wish. There’s no questioning his basketball skills but he’s no GM. Pelinka only got the job as the GM because he was Kobe Bryant’s agent/buddy. It’s long overdue to start the rebuild.

Stan Shirai

Torrance

::

It must be coach JJ Redick’s fault, same as it was with Mike Brown, Bernie Bickerstaff, Mike D’Antoni, Byron Scott, Luke Walton, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham. Hey Jeanie Buss, am I forgetting anyone?

Jonathan Curtiss

Sherman Oaks