Letters to Sports: Walker Buehler’s Dodgers career is worth celebrating

Given Walker Buehler’s injury history, it is understandable why the Dodgers did not extend him a qualifying offer, particularly in the $21-million range. However, the gamer should be celebrated for his Dodger career, notably Buehler’s regular-season winning percentage of .681, and his postseason performances — often on short rest — highlighted by being on the mound to save Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

Dave Roberts states, “the biggest thing we’ve done so far is signing Blake Snell.” Before leaping onto the Snell bandwagon, Dodger fans need to be reminded that Snell is the guy who refused to pitch his last start for the Giants, and whose contractual pursuits resulted in a loss of spring training readiness that produced an injury riddled first half of the season. Roberts may be singing a different tune if the Dodgers find themselves out of contention and Snell once again refuses to pitch.

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

The Dodgers gave Walker Buehler his day off by not offering him a new contract, and he walked with it all the way to Boston and a new one-year deal. In doing so, the Red Sox may have now added the number one Yankees killer to their roster. Smart move vs their hated rivals, but whatever Boston does, they’ll never get over giving Mookie away to the Dodgers!

Marty Zweben

Palos Verdes Estates

This is not to take away from Max Muncy because he has been a great Dodger player. But we have the opportunity to get a HOF third baseman who is a year younger than Max and a trade would shore up our infield tremendously. I’m sure he would also be an asset to Mookie at shortstop. Think about it.

Steve Trocino

Simi Valley