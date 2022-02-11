LA Times Today: Should the Super Bowl be in L.A. for good?

Watch LA Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or livestream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

If there’s one guy who’s humble about the Rams’ appearance at the Super Bowl, it’s not Bill Plaschke.



The longtime L.A. Times columnist will be the first to tell you, “I told you so.” He is understandably excited to talk about the game, as he makes a case for why the Super Bowl should stay in L.A.