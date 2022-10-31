You think esports doesn’t have athletes? Team Liquid might change your mind

Team Liquid competes in the North American league for a popular game called “League of Legends.” Ownership spent millions of dollars — no one will say exactly how much — to assemble an all-star roster and create a sleek training center in Santa Monica. We tour this facility and see what a day in the life of a Team Liquid athlete looks like.